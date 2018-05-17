Angola: ENI Announces Completion of Ochigufu Oil Field in Zaire

Luanda — The Italian oil company ENI has completed construction of the Ochigufu field in northern Zaire province-based deep waters, according to its official website.

This enable the firm to attain production levels of 24,000 barrels/day, in less than two months since it kicked off.

The result allows the stability of operator's production in block 15/06, standing at over 150.000 barrels/day, underlined the source.

This production is in line with the goal of adding 54.000 barrels/day to the block production, by 2019.

Located about 150 km off Soyo and 380 km from Luanda, Ochigufuis is connected to the Sangos production system and FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Platform of N'Goma) in Porto Amboim-based shipyards on the western axis of block 15/06 .

ENI has discovered more than 3 billion barrels of oil and 850 million barrels of reserves.

The note also said that new firms will emerge this year, with stress to those of "UM8 in the East Hub" reservoir and the Submarine Reinforcement System for the Mpungi field.

While that of Vandumbu field in the West Hub will not start its production until early 2019.

The start-ups will add 30,000 barrels of oil more to the full production of Block 15/06. With this figure, the production will exceed 170.000 barrels per day by 2019.

ENI is represented in Angola by the subsidiary ENI Angola since 1980.

The source put the production of capital at 150.000 barrels of oil per day.