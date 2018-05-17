Nigeria: We'll Accept Restructuring From Referendum - IPOB

Enugu — The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that it was not opposed to restructuring of the country, if that was the outcome of the a referendum in the old Eastern Region.

IPOB made this known while clarifying its position on the proposed summit on restructuring by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo on May 21, 2018 at Awka, Anambra State.

It however, said that its opposition to the summit was informed by the roles played by Ohanaeze during the Operation Python Dance 2 by Nigerian soldiers which led to the killing of hundreds of innocent youths of Biafran extraction as well as the destruction of its leader's (Nnamdi Kanu's) home at Umuahia, Abia State, late last year.

A statement signed by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, read in part: "We, the global family of the IPOB, feel the need to clarify why we are opposed to this particular Ohanaeze Ndigbo jamboree slated for May 21, 2018 at Awka.

"Anybody or group that attends this event will be seen as an enemy of the people and a direct supporter of Operation Python Dance 2 which was instigated by the organizers of the said Ohanaeze Ndigbo summit to eliminate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his family, thereby leaving our land open for perpetual dominance of invaders.

"To associate with Ohanaeze's summit led by Nnia Nwodo is tantamount to an endorsement of mass murder of innocent agitators fighting for the freedom of everybody.

"IPOB is not against those that hold the legitimate view that restructuring will best address the myriad of problems afflicting the masses. We are firm believers in democracy, plurality of opinion and divergence of views, so if during a referendum a majority of the people vote to adopt restructuring as the preferred option to outright break from Nigeria, we would be bound by it.

"What we have issues with are traitors and collaborators using the cloak of restructuring to advance their personal political ambitions at the expense of the well- being of the suffering masses. Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Prof. Tunji Braithwaite, Pa Anthony Enahoro, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Mbazuluike Amechi, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu and many more notable elder statesmen have been at the vanguard of restructuring for over 20 years.

"None of those trying to use this jamboree in Awka now to advance their personal political interests ever supported the great champions of restructuring mentioned above. It wasn't until the coming of IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that restructuring gained the irresistible traction it has today in Nigeria.

"That Britain, USA and other influential nations are exerting pressure on rulers of Nigeria to agree to restructuring is due to the determination of the IPOB led agitation for Biafra. What Nnia Nwodo and others in Ohanaeze Ndigbo cunningly did was to seek the death of Nnamdi Kanu and those in IPOB that are responsible for shaking the fraudulent foundations of Nigeria to the point where restructuring has become inevitable so they can take over."