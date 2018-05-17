Nigeria: Nollywood Actress, Aisha Abimbola, Dies in Canada

The Nigerian movie industry, yesterday, was thrown into mourning as popular actress, Aisha Abimbola, reportedly died in a hospital in Canada.

Abimbola, also known as Omoge Campus following the role she played in a Yoruba movie, Omoge Campus, is said to have died from breast cancer, though the cause of her death is yet to be revealed by her family.

Colleagues pay tributes

Her colleague, Bisola Badmus, broke the news of her death on her Instagram page.

Breaking the sad news, Badmus wrote: "Unquestionably God RIP Omoge Campus." She also shared the picture of the deceased with the caption, "Gone so soon RIP omogecampus."

Paying tribute to the late actress, Badmus wrote: "I'm still in shock as I woke to hear this sad news. I remember we were together in New York in November 2017 and we had a great time together. We might not be too close but we got along every time we met. Continue to rest in peace Aisha Abimbola Ibrahim."

Other colleagues of the deceased, including Ronke Odusanya, Biodun Okeowo, and Odunlade Adekola, have also expressed shock over Abimbola's sudden demise.

According to Opeyemi Aiyeola, "this is too painful to bear. Seeing your pictures all around just makes me cry the more. Aishat Abimbola, it hurts me a lot to hear about your sudden death. May your soul rest in perfect peace."

Ayo Adesanya said: "I did not see this coming, so sad, heavens gained another angel.

"The last time we went out I had no idea you were fighting so much, am so sorry dear, you fought to the end. May your soul rest in peace."

For Pasuma, Omoge campus has left a void no one can fill. "There are not many in the world like you and today the earth mourns the loss of an angel. This is beyond us, but who are we to question the giver of life."

"It feels so unbelievable hearing this now. I don't even know what to say, God grant her eternal rest and keep her children from vultures of this earth," Bimbo Thomas wrote.

Abimbola featured in indigenous and non-indigenous productions such as "No Pain, No Gain," "Awerijaye," "So Wrong So Right," "Omoge Campus," "Kamson and Neighbours" among others.

She made her debut as a producer with the 2016 movie "T'omi T'eje," which she premiered in Atlanta, with a music performance by King Rokan. But it was Omoge Campus that brought her into prominence.

The movie was based on a true life story, which she heard about during her Youth Service year in 2002. A mum of two, she was married to a colleague, Victor Ibrahim.