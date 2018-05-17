16 May 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi/Tanzania: Sankhani Seeks Clearance in Tanzania to Rejoin Bullets

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Former Nyasa Bullets captain Sankhani Mkandawire was sent back to Tanzania seeking international clearance at Tanzania Football Federation to rejoin the team.

Nyasa Bullets FC chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya said the club was desperate for Sankhani's services but could not use because he is still bound by Tanzania club Mbeya City Council FC.

"We would like to have Sankhani back in the team but he can be featured unless he is cleared by his former club Mbeya City FC," Haiya said.

"That's why we have sent him back to Tanzania seeking clearance so that he can start playing as soon as possible."

The towering soft spoken defender would be joining for the third time after leaving for South Africa where he played professional football for three years.

He rejoined the team but his former coach at Bullets Kinnah Phiri roped him to Mbeya together with goalkeeper Owen Chaima in a bid to strengthen the squad during his second year at the club.

Hell broke loose after Kinnah terminated his contract over financial disputes but the former national team coach and Malawi's football legend assured the players that his move would not affect them

But shortly after Kinnah terminated the contract Sankhani and Chaima accused the club now under the tutelage of another former Bullets coach Burundian Nsazwirwimo Ramadhan, of failing to honour the contract.

This forced Sankhani to return but Chaima is still in the books of Mbeya.

