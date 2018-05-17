17 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: City Chief Engineer Resigns

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collins Mwai

City of Kigali chief engineer Alphonse Nkurunziza has resigned.

He resigned Wednesday citing personal reasons.

His departure follows last month's resignation of Mayor Pascal Nyamulinda.

And the new gap comes at a time when the City has not had an executive secretary for close to six months.

The former City of Kigali's executive secretary, Didier Sagashya, was dismissed from office in November last year over what was described as misconduct.

However, the City Council has allayed fears over the existence of a leadership vacuum, noting that there are vice mayors as well as technicians running operations.

By election for the new mayor is set to be held before the end of this month.

Rwanda

Genocide - More Mass Graves Discovered

Ibuka, the umbrella organisation of Genocide survivors' associations, has called for stringent measures against people… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.