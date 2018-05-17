Sudan: President Al-Bashir Gives Directive for Cementing Relations With Cameroon

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has given a directive for consolidating Sudan relations with the Republic of Cameroon toward realizing the common interests and goals through enhancement of the political and economic dossiers between the two countries.

This came when he received in his office at the Republican Palace Wednesday the Ambassador of Sudan to Cameroon, Al-Zain Ibrahim.

Ambassador Al-Zain said in a press statement that Cameroon is a neighboring country of firm ties and relations with Sudan, adding that a big Sudanese community including businessmen is living in Cameroon, a matter that necessitates strengthening further the economic relations with this country.

Ambassador Al-Zain said that he is holding a written message from the President of the Republic to the President of Cameroon dealing with the keenness to cement the bilateral relations in all fields through agreements and protocols.