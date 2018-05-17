16 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Says Relations With Cameroun Be Boosted Further

Tagged:

Related Topics

The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir on Wednesday instructed that relations with the Cameroun be strengthened further in a way that would realize the common interests of the two counties in the economic and political domains.

The president on Wednesday received the ambassador of Sudan to Cameroun, Zain Ibrahim, who pointed out that the president has commended Cameroun as one of the important regional countries with whom strong bonds link the Sudan, beside the existence of large Sudanese community of businessmen

The ambassador said he is carrying a written message from president of the Republic Omar Bashir to his Cameroun counterpart dealing the bilateral relation and issues of mutual interests to the two peoples.

Sudan

Handball - Rwanda Thump Sudan to Maintain Unbeaten Run

Rwanda U20 handball team thrashed Sudan 55-8 on Wednesday afternoon to maintain their unbeaten run at the ongoing… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.