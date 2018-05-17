Sudan: President Says Relations With Cameroun Be Boosted Further

The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir on Wednesday instructed that relations with the Cameroun be strengthened further in a way that would realize the common interests of the two counties in the economic and political domains.

The president on Wednesday received the ambassador of Sudan to Cameroun, Zain Ibrahim, who pointed out that the president has commended Cameroun as one of the important regional countries with whom strong bonds link the Sudan, beside the existence of large Sudanese community of businessmen

The ambassador said he is carrying a written message from president of the Republic Omar Bashir to his Cameroun counterpart dealing the bilateral relation and issues of mutual interests to the two peoples.