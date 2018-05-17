17 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Golf Union Celebrates 90 Years of Existence

By Larry Ngala

The oldest sporting association in the country, Kenya Golf Union (KGU), turns 90 this year.

To mark the occasion, the union has organised a golf tournament among other activities at Muthaiga Golf Club on Friday.

The union will publish a commemorative book to showcase its activities and achievements over the years.

"This is a milestone and to account for the achievements made. The book, which will showcase KGU activities over the years will be launched this Friday," said out going KGU chairman Richard Wanjalla.

"We wanted to capture the highlights of the KGU activities over the years and in the process record some history about the Union."

He added: "I trust these works will inspire young and up coming golfers to understand and appreciate the past."

A field of over 150 players including the local professional will feature in the golf tournament.

