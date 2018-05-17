Botswana: Minister Aims to Lift Learners Spirit

Paje — World Group of Companies has donated school uniform worth P58 000 to Paje Primary School.

Handing over the donation on Monday, Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Kgotla Autlwetse said school uniform played a significant role in improving pupils' academic results.

"When children do not wear proper uniform, they feel dejected and some do not come to school.

A proper uniform makes a child feel confident and have a sense of belonging.

Through such efforts we are developing future leaders who will contribute positively towards their village and the nation at large," he said.

Serowe North parliamentarian said proper school uniform enabled pupils to focus on learning.

Mr Autlwetse said his relationship with World Group of Companies started in 2014 when he was Assistant Minister of Education and Skills Development and indicated his intention to assist students in his constituency with school uniform.

"That is when we started a strategic partnership," stated Mr Autlwetse. He said he was politically indebted to his constituents, but was now pleased that the efforts were bearing fruit.

"The World Group of Companies aims to spend P10 million this year to assist a target of 9 722 pupils throughout the country," he said.

The assistance consisted of uniform packs with two pair of socks, shoes, two skirts for girls and two pair of trousers for boys, a jersey, two shirts and two vests.

Paje school head, Ms Othusitse Pereko said their learners were of average social status and most needed assistance for basic human needs.

She therefore thanked the World Group of Companies for selecting the school, which has a population of 582 pupils among many schools in the Serowe North Constituency.

"We have not been doing well, having recorded 10.8 per cent, AB and 54 per cent ABC pass mark.

With this kind of assistance aimed at uplifting the spirit of our learners, we intend to work harder and improve our performance," she said.

The school has 19 teaching staff, all of whom received blankets to motivate them.

For his part, World Group of Companies chairperson, Mr Saddar Patel said they were performing an errand since they were sent to the world by Allah to help people.

"When life is over, Allah will as ask if we helped people. It is therefore him who gives us the courage to do well in fulfilling his commands. It is through such that we are able to get rewards," he said.

Source : BOPA