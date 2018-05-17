Rwanda, Angola Move to Bolster Judicial Ties

Justice Minister and Attorney General Johnston Busingye Tuesday received in his office Angolan Interior Minister Angelo de Barros da Veiga Tavares, who is in the country for a four-day visit.

The visit, according to officials from both countries, aims at strengthening cooperation especially in the justice sector.

The delegation is expected to visit different institutions affiliated to the ministry, including Rwanda National Police.

They will also visit the newly-formed Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and Rwanda Correction Services (RCS), on top of the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration where they will share experience on border control, according to Minister Busingye.

In his remarks, the Angola minister noted that Rwanda is one of the countries with which they have built strong relationship which they want to build on to improve the welfare of both peoples.

Busingye revealed that the visit will see a number of Memoranda of Understanding signed between the two ministries particularly in strengthening of security of both countries.

"We will sign agreements to strengthen security, flow of information and technical knowhow," said Minister Busingye.

Busingye stressed the fact that Angola has many years of public service experience compared to Rwanda.

"Angola is ahead of us in experience in internal security and justice affairs. We would like to have them share with us knowledge and best productive tools and methods in security and justice affairs," he added.

The Angolan minister said their country is ready to cooperate with Rwanda especially in; "Police domain such as criminal investigation, emigration and penitentiary services".

He said his country supports Rwanda during its tenure as African Union Chair.

"Rwanda has Angola's unconditional support in all necessary issues that shape the destiny of our continent," he said.

Recently, both countries signed an agreement in civil aviation partnership.