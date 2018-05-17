Nigerian, Cameroonian Troops Kill 15 Boko Haram Terrorists in Lake Chad

Abuja — The combined troops of the Nigerian Operation Lafiya Dole and the Cameroonian Defence Forces have killed 15 Boko Haram insurgents in separate encounters in Southern Lake Chad Basin.

The Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the troops neutralised the insurgents while conducting operations to clear remnants of Boko Haram insurgents in the Lake Chad Islands and surrounding villages of northern Borno on Tuesday.

Nwachukwu said the troops dislodged the insurgents from their hideout after a fierce battle, killing 11 insurgents in Gomaran village of Southern Lake Chad Basin.

The Nigerian troops are already engaged in Operation Final Push to clear the North-east of Boko Haram remnants.

Nwachukwu said that in a two other separate encounters with the fleeing insurgents in Firgi and Moula, both in Bama and Dikwa Local Governments Areas of Borno State, troops also ambushed and neutralised four Boko Haram insurgents who were fleeing troops ' onslaught in the northern fringes.

According to him, the clearance operations also led to the recovery of one single barrel gun, one Dane gun and one locally made pistol.

He said: "Other items recovered from the dislodged insurgents include: four motorcycles, motorcycle spare parts, two tricycles, six pumping machines, and two power generating sets. Additionally, the valiant troops captured two Boko Haram flags, a pair of camouflage uniform, a pair of combat boots, a camera, a bag of mechanical tools and medications.

"Four men, 33 women and 16 children were rescued by the troops from the insurgents' hideouts. The rescued hostages are currently being profiled for subsequent hand over to officials of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp for documentation and administering."

In another development, Nwachukwu said an aged Boko Haram terrorist also on Tuesday, killed himself in a suicide bomb attack around a telephone mast in Konduga in Borno State.

He said the elderly man pretending to be weak and feeble was being searched by men of the Civilian Joint Task Force, when he detonated a suicide vest contained in a bag he was carrying.

Unfortunately, he added, three Civilian Joint Task Force members paid the supreme price in the incident. He said the wounded have been evacuated for medical attention.

"Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives as well as those injured in the callous attack.

"This singular incident points to the variation in the tactics of the Boko Haram terrorists in their uncanny resolve to deceptively infiltrate communities and towns to mindlessly attack vulnerable and soft targets. Aside using women and children, the terrorists are now engaging the aged in suicide bombing as witnessed in this recent incident.

They have also been detected to now appear clean and Well dressed to look unsuspicious and enable them gain access to targets marked for suicide attack. Some of the terrorists have also been found to now conceal their suicide vests by wearing it on the thigh rather than the waist to appear less bulky and evade detection when searched," he stated.

In view of these developments, he advised members of the public to be vigilant and discerning as they go about their normal daily routines and activities.