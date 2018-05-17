Rwanda: Ellen Degeneres to Jet in Soon

Famous American television personality and actor, Ellen DeGeneres has revealed on her latest episode of the 'The Ellen Show' that she will be coming to Rwanda "in a week's time".

In the latest interview with Portia de Rossi, DeGeneres reaffirmed that she is currently building the 'Ellen DeGeneres Campus' in Rwanda to support the conservation of mountain gorillas.

It is a facility that will be dedicated to late Dian Fossey's work to help protect the critically endangered mountain gorillas in the Virunga Mountains.

"We have to raise USD10 million to build the Foundation, and we will be leaving in a week to go to Africa," she disclosed on a show with De Rossi, who's also her wife.

The Foundation [The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund] that the comedienne referred to is the foundation that De Rossi who is also an American and Australian actor and philanthropist presented to her as the birthday gift.

This was back in February when De Rossi made a surprise appearance at The Ellen Show during her 60th birthday.

The campus is the first initiative of The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund. The foundation's main goal will be to protect and advocate for the world's most vulnerable animals and wildlife.

During DeGeneres's latest show, the Fund received another $50,000 donation from the team behind the popular television series, Arrested Development.

The 'Ellen DeGeneres Campus' will help Ellen to carry on Dian's legacy by giving the centre a permanent home in Rwanda, while empowering the people living near the gorillas to thrive in relationship to their own ecosystem, Rossi said during the show.

"Dian Fossey meant a lot when I was growing up and I wanted to live in Africa and help save the gorillas like Dian did," DeGeneres noted on the show.

According to the information from the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, the campus will help expand science, research and conservation activities, enhance educational programmes, and engage people from Rwanda and the world to join the effort on behalf of wild gorillas.

Its design will include laboratories, classrooms, meeting space, an interactive exhibit focusing on Fossey's work, and housing for visiting researchers and students.

To realise her dream, the popular comedienne recently opened an online shopping platform through which the proceeds from the sales would go directly to the fund.