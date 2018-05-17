17 May 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Southern Africa: Eskom Casts Net for Key Appointments Despite Promised Job Cutbacks

analysis By Marianne Thamm

While Eskom acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe has announced a job and salary freeze at the bloated and embattled power utility, 30 vacancies across the country are being advertised on Eskom's website.

Eskom's whopping workforce of 47,658 is over-staffed by at least 27,500 (according to a 2016 World Bank Study of Utilities in Africa) and while acting CEO, Phakamani Hadebe, this week announced that the power utility has frozen all increases and new appointments, 30 vacancies, 2o of them senior posts, are being advertised on Eskom's website.

The closing dates for the advertised jobs are 18 and 22 May which suggests they are not old vacancies.

The positions are in various departments countrywide and include jobs for two senior managers for capital contracts in the Group Capital Division at Eskom headquarters in Pretoria, a senior adviser for engineering services in the Generation Division, two senior projects advisers, also in the Generation Division, a senior adviser in fire risk management and emergency management in the Generation Department as well as seven senior controllers in the Generation Division.

