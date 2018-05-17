16 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambian Boxer Foday Defends African Belt

By Sulayman Bah

Headline-grabbing Gambian boxing sensation Foday Badjie over the weekend defended his African super middleweight belt, beating Sierra Leone's champion Mohammed Sillah.

In a combat held in Mali, Foday shrugged off competition from his rival Sillah in the sixth round following a keen fight in the initial rounds.

The victory makes Badjie the first Gambian to defend the All Africa Boxing Committee's 75kg belt after first scooping it in Gambia.

Prior to this latest feat, Foday has been scheduled to attend the African qualifiers but couldn't jet to Guinea Conakry for the occasion owing to funding issue.

Eventually, Senegalese's 75kg champion Papa Faal -whom the Gambian whacked in Dakar in a surprise win - ended up winning the tourney in the aforesaid category.

The Gambian pugilist's travel to Mali was fully funded by Sambou Conteh who's vying for the hot-seat of the Gambia Boxing Association after government failed to foot the bill.

