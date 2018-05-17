17 May 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: A Vigorous Modern-Day Pursuit Best Lubricated By Wine

analysis By Tony Jackman

Over the years, a great rivalry has built up between the different wine estates and the stoeps of their rivals, so they decorate their stoeps to the nines, and a related food stall culture has grown around it for obvious reasons. For some reason some of these seem to favour salty foods.

Stoep-sitting is not really an xtreme sport, although those of us who call the Karoo home find that it gives us a far more total workout than the hours gym bunnies spend flexing and preening in front of a mirror. And that Jane Fonda workout thing is like so last millennium. We Karoo stoep-sitters feel the burn in our elbows when we raise glass to lip, and when you've done 50 of these your biceps are coming among very nicely and your jaw is beautifully toned.

Not to mention the forward lurch. This manoeuvre happens when somebody else in your stoep-sitting team picks up your wine glass by mistake and, quick as a flash, you've leaned forward, retrieved the pilfered vessel, and given the culprit a sneaky klap on the cheek while shifting yourself back to Position A.

There was a lot of stoep-sitting going...

