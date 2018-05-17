16 May 2018

Gambia: Pa Konate On Brink of Shunning Gambia for Guinea

By Sulayman Bah

Pa Momodou Konate has chosen to commit his international future elsewhere with Guinea Conakry likely his preferred option.

The 24-year-old last weekend spoke with Guinea's federation president and looks all ready to join the Syli Nationles in their push for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The move followed after he's been repeatedly shunned by Sweden whom he had starred for in all youth levels.

This comes as a blow for Gambia who'd hoped to see the defender in Scorpions colours.

The process of naturalization hasn't been finalised yet but Konate's agent Nima Modyr says it's only matter of days before his client could consider swapping the Scandinavian country for Guinea if Sweden continues to turn their back on the centre-back.

Having seen playing opportunities hard to come by at Serie A outfit SPAL which perhaps is reason for his snub by Sweden, it's believed talks of the player opting for Guinea is an attempt to get Sweden to act quickly and recall him.

Though born in Sweden to a Guinean father, the 24-year-old qualifies to play for Gambia through his mother who was born in Banjul.

