16 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia/Mali: Sweden-Based Female Footballer Called Up Ahead Women's Scorpions Test Games With Mali

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gambia FF News-The Gambia Football Federation and its Malian counterparts have finally agreed for the Gambia to host two friendly internationals involving the two countries' National Women Teams ahead of their respective Africa Women's Cup of Nations Qualifier schedule in June.

The two national teams will face off each other on Thursday May 17th in the first friendly giving both sides opportunity to mettle the skills of their players and having time to test all invited players for the double legged warm ups. The secondly friendly will be staged on Sunday May 20th to cap off Gambia's double hosting of their Malian counterparts in Banjul.

Meanwhile the Malian National team arrives in Banjul on Tuesday May 15th and would be hosted at the Football Hotel in Yundum while the National Women's Scorpions intensify their training program bracing up at the National Technical Training Center in Yundum. The team according to GFF Women's Football Co ordintaor Sainey Sissohore, would be beefed up with the inclusion of Gambian international forward Fatoumata Gassama from IF Eker Orebro FC in Sweden.

This is a build up to Gambia's first leg of Second Round of AWCON Qualifier Match against Nigeria's Super Falcons slated for June 6th in Banjul. The forth coming match is been preceded by Gambia's successful edging out of Burkina Faso in the preliminary round at 3-3 on aggregate and 5-4 on penalties.

Gambia

VP - Barrow's Visit to Soma Not Based On Partisan

The vice president and minister of Women's Affairs, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang, has affirmed that President Adama… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.