Gambia: NIA 9 Case - Witness Told Court That Solo Sandeng Wasn't Covered

Alagie Bara Gaye, the fifteenth prosecution witness (PW15) has told the Banjul High Court presided over by Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara that Solo Sandeng was lying uncovered and his clothes were hanging on the door.

He made this statement whilst under cross-examination by defence lawyers on 15 May, 2018, in the criminal trial of former senior officials of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) facing 25 criminal counts including murder.

The witness told the court that he saw the body of late Solo Sandeng lying with only underwear worn and it was the first time he saw a corpse with underwear only.

Lawyer Ibrahim Jallow for the third accused person told the witness that Mbemba Camara had testified that what he was referring to as corpse was covered and asked the witness why the difference.

At this juncture, Lawyer Antouman AB Gaye for the State objected to the question, pointing out that the prosecutor was simply asking the witness to contradict the evidence of Mbemba Camara. The Court in its ruling disallowed the question.

Lawyer Patrick Gomez asked the witness whether he had ever seen Solo Sandeng alive before April 14, 2016. He said he knew that corpse was Solo Sandeng only when Mbemba Camara told him that it was Solo Sandeng. As for Solo Sandeng's clothes that were hung on the door, he said the shirt was grey and the trousers black.

The witness told the court that Seedy Saidy Bah, the fourteenth prosecution witness, has no office in the Agency. Lawyer S. Fatty for the 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th accused persons put it to him that Seedy Saidy Bah has an office at the reception of the front gate but the witness denied this.