16 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Handball - Rwanda Thump Sudan to Maintain Unbeaten Run

By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda U20 handball team thrashed Sudan 55-8 on Wednesday afternoon to maintain their unbeaten run at the ongoing regional IHF U20 Challenge Trophy in Kampala, Uganda.

Head Coach Anaclet Bagirishya showed no mercy to counterparts of Sudan, notably dominating the game to the end. This was Rwanda's second win after Monday's narrow 30-29 victory against Uganda.

"I'm happy and proud of my boys for the incredible job. This is a well-deserved win. Now the attention is turned to Thursday's game against Burundi, there is no room to relax until we finish off the assignment of retaining the title." Bagirishya told Times Sport after the match.

Youngster Samuel Mbesutunguwe was the top-scorer and man of the match with 14 goals.

At the week-long tournament, Rwanda has been drawn in Pool B alongside Sudan, Burundi, Somalia and the hosts Uganda.

Rwanda vs Burundi

Today

Rwanda 55-8 Sudan

Rwanda

