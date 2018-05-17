Nigeria: Highlights of Temple Muse 10th Anniversary

On the 13th of May, Temple Muse celebrated its 10th year anniversary in style at an exclusive event.

The special occasion acted as a perfect opportunity to celebrate the best of Temple Muse with a dazzling display of fashion & art, and visit the iconic store's Past, Present and Future by bringing generations together.

Following a striking fashion campaign, Temple Muse launched their much-anticipated limited edition collection on the day to commemorate their 10th year anniversary which showcased the best of Nigeria fashion. The capsule collection brought together the creative talents of Jewel by Lisa, Tiffany Amber, Meena, Style Temple, Orange Culture, IAMISIGO, Ilare, IDMA-NOF, Grey Projects, Ituen Basi, and Lanre Da Silva Ajayi.

Another key feature of the day was the opening of a new art exhibition Connecting The Dots that was curated by SMO Contemporary Art and showcased the works of the Nigerian artist Olumide Onadipe. The exhibition attracted international collectors and many generations who walked around in awe of the eye-catching display of commanding sculptures made of recycled materials and vibrant leaf-like paintings.

Guests mingled across the Veuve Clicquot garden while the Moet Hennessy tent set the tone of the night with chilled house vibes from the DJ, and decadent cocktails & intimate tastings from Glenmorangie, Belvedere, and Hennessy.

"Today gives us a chance to celebrate the achievements of our partners, artists and designers" stated Kabir Wadhwani, Co-Founder Temple Muse. "It also gives us an opportunity to thank and show our appreciation to our clients and all those who have supported Temple Muse over the past decade"

A life-sized commemorative photo album of Temple Muse is on show in store this May along with the 10th year anniversary limited edition collection.