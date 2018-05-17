17 May 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Faces Blacklash From Mugabe Loyalists

By Ndabeni Mlotshwa

Bulawayo — CHILDREN of political activists linked to former President Robert Mugabe and his G-40 ministers have vowed to derail incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa's aspirations of winning this year's presidential elections.

Dubbed children of Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (COZWA) argued they would do everything within their power to fight Mnangagwa's presidential re-election.

Mnangagwa is battling it out in the country's presidential election with opposition leaders Nelson Chamisa of Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-Alliance), Joice Mujuru's People Rainbow Coalition (PRC), Dumiso Dabengwa's Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) and Thokozani Khupe's breakaway MDC-T faction.

Speaking on behalf of the so-called children of Zimbabwe's war veterans was the organisation's chairperson Munyaradzi Shoko, who insisted his pressure group would launch #OperationJuntaMustFall referring to Mnangagwa.

"#OperationJuntaMustFall is a programme which we shall be launching end of this month (May 2018) as COZWA. We are fighting against impunity, unconstitutional and undemocratic rule in our land," Shoko said.

COZWA is a pressure group associated with Zanu PF G-40 faction's new political party National Patriotic Front (NPF), which is widely believed to be brains of self-exiled ministers Jonathan Moyo, Patrick Zhuwao and Saviour Kasukuwere.

"We are ready to fight Zanu PF, we know all their tricks. We are working with all the opposition to make sure that they lose in rural areas," Shoko said.

War veterans leader, Christoper Mutsvangwa, who is president Mnangagwa's advisor could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press.

However, Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu dismissed the pressure group as bogus.

"I don't know them, I have never heard of them, hence it's difficult to comment about them," Mpofu said.

President Mnangagwa became President of Zimbabwe through military support that ousted former president Mugabe.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

