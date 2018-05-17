Kenya: Over 30 Street Beggers Ejected From Nairobi CBD

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has rounded up over 30 street beggars from the Central Business District (CBD) in a major crackdown that began early Thursday morning.

Following this, City Hall's enforcement team took them to the Waithaka Rehabilitation Centre in Dagoretti South where they will undergo counselling and rehabilitation.

Speaking during the swoop, Deputy Director of the Unit Peter Mbaya said the operation would continue until all street persons are rounded up.

Mbaya also appealed for a multi-sectoral approach to the problem of street families in Nairobi, and Youth and Gender County Executive Janet Ouko stated that the initiative would be carried out in conjunction with the National Council for People with Disabilities.

She said that 80 per cent of beggars comprise people with disabilities who are used by business people to extort unsuspecting city dwellers.

She further said those arrested will be taken to Waithaka in Dagoretti for rehabilitation and those from neighbouring countries like Tanzania will be deported.

Facilitators of begging and those business people who use beggars to extort people will also be arrested and face charges for engaging in illegal activities.