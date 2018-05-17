17 May 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Over 30 Street Beggers Ejected From Nairobi CBD

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has rounded up over 30 street beggars from the Central Business District (CBD) in a major crackdown that began early Thursday morning.

Following this, City Hall's enforcement team took them to the Waithaka Rehabilitation Centre in Dagoretti South where they will undergo counselling and rehabilitation.

Speaking during the swoop, Deputy Director of the Unit Peter Mbaya said the operation would continue until all street persons are rounded up.

Mbaya also appealed for a multi-sectoral approach to the problem of street families in Nairobi, and Youth and Gender County Executive Janet Ouko stated that the initiative would be carried out in conjunction with the National Council for People with Disabilities.

She said that 80 per cent of beggars comprise people with disabilities who are used by business people to extort unsuspecting city dwellers.

She further said those arrested will be taken to Waithaka in Dagoretti for rehabilitation and those from neighbouring countries like Tanzania will be deported.

Facilitators of begging and those business people who use beggars to extort people will also be arrested and face charges for engaging in illegal activities.

Kenya

Surprise as Nairobi Governor Picks Miguna as Deputy

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has confirmed that Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has nominated rival… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.