16 May 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Free State Doctors Battle With Sub-Standard Theatre Equipment

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marcus Low and Anso Thom

Brand new theatre beds are broken within months and sub-standard anaesthesia machines stand unused following the award of a multi-million rand medical equipment tender by the Free State Department of Health to a company called Mediquip SA Hub of which two co-directors are George Sebulela, of the Black Business Council and one of the latest additions to the Eskom board, and Tefetso Bernard Phitsane, a senior ANC politician in the Free State and close ally of Ace Magashule.

Doctors report that newly purchased theatre beds are breaking in Free State hospitals within months of installation, making it hard to perform critical surgery.

"The department have bought entry-level equipment from China. The mechanism that was supposed to get the tables to move up and down and tilt broke within weeks. The anaesthetists refuse to use the machines," said a frustrated specialist, who has asked to remain anonymous. We also don't identify the hospital where the specialist is based as health workers are sanctioned if they speak to the media.

At one hospital, a height-adjustable orthopaedic theatre bed got stuck on a too high setting, forcing doctors to stand on benches while operating. In other cases,...

South Africa

Man Accused of Murdering Student Zolile Khumalo to Apply for Bail

Thabani Mzolo, 23, the former Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.