Sources with the knowledge told Addis Standard that Deep Kamara, the country manager of Dangote Cement Ethiopia, and two more Ethiopians, a driver and a secretary, were shot dead by unidentified men today. Beakal, the secretary is a mother of three, the youngest of whom is only one years old.

According to a local who spoke to Addis Standard by phone, the three individuals were killed while driving in a local place called Inchini. Dangote Cement is located in West Shewa Zone of the Oromia regional state, in Ada Berga District, Mugher Town, 85 km west of Addis Abeba.

"Our community is devastated; Oboo Gallatta was like a father to many of us," our source who wants to remain anonymous said. "Gallatta" is the Oromo name the locals have given Mr. Kamara in September 2017 at a ceremony organized by local authorities and Dangote Cement to settle differences with the local community.

During the 2016 -2017 Oromo protests, protesters have torched trucks and machinaries belonging to Dangote Cement on various occasions. Since September 2017, however, reconciliation was held at a ceremony the plant hosted and was attended by more than 1, 500 locals, including elders from the area.

A cabinet member of the Oromia regional state who spoke to Addis Standard on conditions of anonymity said he was in the factory last week as part of continued discussions between the locals and the factory management on issues related to the working relationship between the locals and the factory. According to him, these discussions were ongoing with a "sense of understanding and mutual respect on both sides" and representatives of the regional government were taking part. Investigations have been launched by the regional and federal police, according to him.

The bodies of the three victims were transferred to Minilik Hospital this afternoon for a postmortem examination. According to a source from the factory's management team, the families of all the three were notified of the tragic incident. AS