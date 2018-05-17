17 May 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Masisi Leaves for Eswatini

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bopa

Gaborone — President Mokgweetsi Masisi will today leave for Mbabane, eSwatini to meet his counterpart, King Mswati III.

The visit is part of a series of meetings that President Masisi has been holding with his counterparts in the SADC region after assuming office to further strengthen relations and friendship between Botswana and other SADC countries.

The meetings are also meant to deepen and broaden the scope of the existing bilateral cooperation.

President Masisi has already visited Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, South Africa, Lesotho, Mauritius, Malawi, The Comoros and Seychelles.

The President and his entourage are expected back tomorrow.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Ndolo Wants More Schools of Excellence

North West Regional and Developmental coach, Meleko Ndolo has expressed worry about the lack of schools of excellence… Read more »

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.