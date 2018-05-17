Botswana: Masisi Leaves for Eswatini

Gaborone — President Mokgweetsi Masisi will today leave for Mbabane, eSwatini to meet his counterpart, King Mswati III.

The visit is part of a series of meetings that President Masisi has been holding with his counterparts in the SADC region after assuming office to further strengthen relations and friendship between Botswana and other SADC countries.

The meetings are also meant to deepen and broaden the scope of the existing bilateral cooperation.

President Masisi has already visited Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, South Africa, Lesotho, Mauritius, Malawi, The Comoros and Seychelles.

The President and his entourage are expected back tomorrow.

Source : BOPA