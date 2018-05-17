Kenya/Algeria: What Algerian Coach Said After Being Stuck in Nairobi Traffic Moments to Gor Mahia Match

USM Alger coach Miloud Hamdi has played down the challenges his side encountered to get to the venue of Wednesday's Caf Confederation Cup match against Gor Mahia.

A heavy downpour in Nairobi on match day evening meant both the Kenyan champions and the Algerian side were stuck in traffic along the right-lane Thika Superhighway as they navigated their way to the 60,000 seater Moi International Sports Centre,Kasarani for the highly anticipated clash.

A video produced by KTN News shows both teams struggling to navigate through the highway despite escort from the police.

SCORELESS STALEMATE

Eventually, the sides arrived at Kasarani some 45 minutes late, a development that affected their preparations for the game, with time for the warming up sessions greatly reduced so as to allow the match - which was broadcast live on TV across the continent from 7pm.

"I cannot complain about traffic because that's a natural issue, nobody forced it to happen, it just happens and it also affected both teams," said Hamdi.

The match ended in a scoreless stalemate on the soggy pitch, a result that ensued Gor Mahia remains second on the four-team group that also include Tanzania's Yanga and Rayon Sport of Rwanda.