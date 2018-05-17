17 May 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya/Algeria: What Algerian Coach Said After Being Stuck in Nairobi Traffic Moments to Gor Mahia Match

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nahashon Musungu

USM Alger coach Miloud Hamdi has played down the challenges his side encountered to get to the venue of Wednesday's Caf Confederation Cup match against Gor Mahia.

A heavy downpour in Nairobi on match day evening meant both the Kenyan champions and the Algerian side were stuck in traffic along the right-lane Thika Superhighway as they navigated their way to the 60,000 seater Moi International Sports Centre,Kasarani for the highly anticipated clash.

A video produced by KTN News shows both teams struggling to navigate through the highway despite escort from the police.

SCORELESS STALEMATE

Eventually, the sides arrived at Kasarani some 45 minutes late, a development that affected their preparations for the game, with time for the warming up sessions greatly reduced so as to allow the match - which was broadcast live on TV across the continent from 7pm.

"I cannot complain about traffic because that's a natural issue, nobody forced it to happen, it just happens and it also affected both teams," said Hamdi.

The match ended in a scoreless stalemate on the soggy pitch, a result that ensued Gor Mahia remains second on the four-team group that also include Tanzania's Yanga and Rayon Sport of Rwanda.

Kenya

Surprise as Nairobi Governor Picks Miguna as Deputy

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has confirmed that Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has nominated rival… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.