Cameroon: Crisis Management - National Communication Council Calls for Order

«The President of the National Communication Council observes with regret that in their reporting, especially of the ongoing crisis in the North West and South West Regions, certain media organs and journalists have, with brazen and recurrent disregard for professional ethics, been failing to sift incitement to violence and hate from their content, often crafting and spreading fake news without full verification.

Such unprofessional practices only serve to deepen the already existing strains on our cherished national values of unity, integration and social peace, as well as endanger our collective pursuit of the lofty ideals of pluralism, democracy, multiculturalism and togetherness.

As the nation celebrates the 46th National Day on May 20, 2018 under the theme, "Cameroonian citizens, let us remain united in diversity and preserve social peace, for a stable, indivisible and prosperous Cameroon," the President of the National Communication Council seizes the opportunity to once again call on media organs and journalists to exhibit social responsibility by ensuring that their reporting is in compliance with the professional code of ethics and other regulations in force in the area of mass communication».

The President