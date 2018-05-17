17 May 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: National Day Festivities - Defence Open Door Days Organised

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Beti Assomo Joseph

Following is a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

"As part of festivities marking the commemoration of the 46th edition of the National Day on 20th May 2018, under the theme: "Cameroonian citizens, let us remain united in diversity and preserve social peace, for a stable, indivisible and prosperous Cameroon", the Ministry of Defence is organizing Defence Open Days on 17, 18 and 19 May 2018 at the 101 Air Base, Mvan-Yaounde.

The said days, whose main objective is to strengthen the link between the Army and the Nation, are also aimed at reliably informing the general public on the military system of defence, its means of action and its organization through a presentation of the different corps, recruitment channels and career profiles, in order to ignite their interest in the professions of the Armed Forces and the Gendarmerie.

The official opening of the Defence Open Days will be presided at by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, on Thursday, 17 May 2018 at 2p.m. at the 101 Air Base Mvan-Yaounde, in Yaounde IV".

Cameroon

Minrex - New Apostolic Nuncio Received

Mgr Julio Murat presented advanced copies of his letters to credence at the Ministry of External Relations on May 16,… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.