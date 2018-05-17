Cameroon: National Day Festivities - Defence Open Door Days Organised

Following is a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

"As part of festivities marking the commemoration of the 46th edition of the National Day on 20th May 2018, under the theme: "Cameroonian citizens, let us remain united in diversity and preserve social peace, for a stable, indivisible and prosperous Cameroon", the Ministry of Defence is organizing Defence Open Days on 17, 18 and 19 May 2018 at the 101 Air Base, Mvan-Yaounde.

The said days, whose main objective is to strengthen the link between the Army and the Nation, are also aimed at reliably informing the general public on the military system of defence, its means of action and its organization through a presentation of the different corps, recruitment channels and career profiles, in order to ignite their interest in the professions of the Armed Forces and the Gendarmerie.

The official opening of the Defence Open Days will be presided at by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, on Thursday, 17 May 2018 at 2p.m. at the 101 Air Base Mvan-Yaounde, in Yaounde IV".