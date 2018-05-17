16 May 2018

Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia Denies Reports That It Participated in the U.S. Embassy Opening Celebrations in Jerusalem

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Liyat Fekade

Ethiopia's ministry of foreign Affairs said despite media reports, its delegates did not participate in the opening celebrations of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

In a statement given to state media this morning, Meles Alem, MoFA spokesperson, clarified that media reports indicating Ethiopia as one of the African countries which were planning to participate in the event were not true. The news was first reported by Haaretz, a leading Israeli daily newspaper. Nigeria and Thailand, which were included in the report by Haaretz, have also issued statements saying their delegates were not a part of the opening ceremony.

According to Meles Alem, however, Ethiopia's position remains similar to that adopted by the African Union Commission (AUC). "We, as part of the African Union, endorse the two-state solution," state affiliated FanaBC quoted Meles as saying.

"We've expressed our position on #Jerusalem unequivocally & this's in line with #AU position as reiterated by @AUC_MoussaFaki. It's a final status issue that must be resolved through negotiation b/n the two parties based on the relevant #UNSC & #UNGA resolutions". #Ethiopia🇪🇹 pic.twitter.com/qnG4SLx3S1

- Dawit Yirga (@dgerima) May 15, 2018

The same statement was made yesterday by Ethiopia's ambassador to the UN, veteran Ambassador Tekeda Alemu. The status of Jerusalem "must be resolved through negotiation based on two state solution between the two parties based on the relevant UN security Council and UN General Assembly resolutions," Ambassador Tekeda Alemu was quoted as saying by Nebiyu Tedla, a staff of Ethiopia's diplomatic mission to the UN.

More than 60 Palestinians were shot and killed by members of the Israeli Defense Force on Monday May 14 at the same time when the US was celebrating the opening of its controversial embassy premise in Jerusalem.

In December 2017, Ethiopia has already made it clear that it has no intentions to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

- AS

Ethiopia

Dangote Cement Plant Manager, Two Ethiopians Killed in Attack

Sources with the knowledge told Addis Standard that Deep Kamara, the country manager of Dangote Cement Ethiopia, and two… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.