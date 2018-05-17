17 May 2018

Nigeria: FIFA Ranking - Nigeria Remains 47th Position, 6th in Africa

With less than one month to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Nigeria has remained the 47th ranked country in the world, as it was in April.

According to the ranking table on the website of the world football governing body on Thursday, Nigeria still has 635 points to remain sixth in Africa, like it had in the April ranking.

Nigeria ranked behind Tunisia, Senegal, Congo DR, Morocco and Egypt, respectively.

On the international scene, just seven international 'A' matches, all friendlies, took place in the past month and as a result, there are few movers in the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Most of the top 50 is unchanged, with Germany, Brazil and Belgium sitting at the summit of the same top 10 as last month.

The first 47 positions remain unchanged from April's ranking, but outside the top 50, a couple of nations have made notable advances.

Kuwait (160, up 16) leaped up the table, thanks in part to their 2-0 friendly victory over Palestine.

The Philippines (111, up 2) attained their best ever position in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking due to the Azkals' positive results in recent months - which included qualifying for their maiden AFC Asian Cup.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on June 7, 2018.

