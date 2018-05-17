17 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Acquits Former University Vice Chancellor Accused of Fraud

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

The High Court in Abeokuta on Wednesday, ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has not established any case against the former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNNAB), Abeokuta, Olusola Oyewole, and two others over an alleged fraud of N842 million.

The court therefore discharged and acquitted the accused persons.

The former Vice Chancellor as well as a senator, Adeseye Ogunlewe (former Pro Chancellor) and Olusola Ilesanmi (Bursar), were arraigned by the EFCC on November 25, 2016, following a petition accusing them of criminal offences.

The trio, in a case which lasted over one and half years at High Court 6, faced an 18-count charge which included fraud, abuse of office, stealing and obtaining money under false pretence among others.

The court however ruled that there were lack of evidences to convince the court it that the accused committed the crimes, stressing that the petitioners also gave evidence of information from third party, with no iota of evidence.

In her final ruling, the judge, Olatokunbo Majekodunmi, noted that evidences by all the 11 witnesses showed lack of evidence and therefore set all the accused free, saying, "the prosecutor has not established any prima facie case against all the accused, and I hereby discharge and acquit them."

The counsel for the accused, Benjamin Ogunmodede, in his response to the judgement, thanked the court for allowing justice to prevail, while in the same vein, the counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ben Obi, expressed appreciation to the court.

Meanwhile, after the ruling, the former Vice-Chancellor, Olusola Oyewole, in company of his wife and other family members drove to their church located in Gbonagun area of Abeokuta, for a thanksgiving service.

Nigeria

Population to Rise 189 Million Between 2018 and 2050 - UN

Nigeria has been projected to add no fewer than 189 million people to its current population between 2018 and 2050, the… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.