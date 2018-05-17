17 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Eye Cancer in Children 'Worrying'

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Eye Cancer in Children on the rise in Tanzania.
By Gladys Mbwiga

Dar es Salaam — Experts in Tanzania have raised concerns about rising cases of eye cancer also known as Retinoblastoma, which commonly affects children.

They released statistics yesterday to show that the disease contributes to more than 50 per cent of deaths among children under the age of 5. Speaking during commemoration of the week of "Retinoblastoma" awareness which started on May 13 and is expected to end on May 19, an eye specialist in Dar es Salaam, Dr Anna Sanyiwa, raised caution about the disease.

Dr Sanyiwa said that more children die from retinoblastoma because they are diagnosed late.

She explained that retinoblastoma is an eye cancer that affects the retina of the eye and it may be noticed through the pupil appearing to be white when light is shone into the eyes. "85 per cent of the children who are affected by the eye cancer visit health centres six to 10 months after discovering the first signs which is usually too late," said Dr Sanyiwa.

In developed countries 90 to 98 per cent of children with retinoblastoma get treated and are cured because of early diagnosis where a red reflex examination is conducted few hours after they are born, she revealed.

Speaking during the same event, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Prof Mohammed Kambi has urged health service providers to conduct red reflex examination on children's eyes whenever they visit the clinic checkups to save them from dying from the disease.

"When a child is suspected to have an eye problem, they should ensure that the child does not go home before seeing a specialist, and they should believe a parent when they suspect their child has retinoblastoma and give them referrals for further checkup," he said.

He further made a call to parents to not hesitate whenever they see anything suspicious in their children's eyes and seek early medical treatment for further treatment.

More on This

Cancer War, Is Tanzania Fighting in the Dark?

Tanzania urgently needs a population-based cancer registry, which systematically captures data and complete details of… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.