17 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Ghana: Harambee Stars Line Up Two Friendlies Ahead of Ghana Showdown

By David Kwalimwa

Harambee Stars will play Swaziland and Equatorial Guinea in international friendly matches in readiness for the crunch 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana set for September.

Stars take on the Southern Africans on May 25, whilst the contest against the Nzaleng Nacional will be on May 28. Both games will be held in Nairobi.

Football Kenya Federation also announced on Thursday Harambee Stars will travel to India to compete at the invitational 2018 Hero International Cup, a four-nation tournament set for the Mumbai Football Arena.

Stars are currently managed by coach Sebastien Migne, who has hit the ground running following his appointment on May 3.

The Frenchman recently selected his first squad consisting local based players and took them through a daylong training session at the Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The former Republic of Congo trainer was also present in a practice match between the national U20 and U23 men's teams.

Kenya face a must-win 2019 Nations Cup qualification match against the Black Stars in Nairobi on September 3.

