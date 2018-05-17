Nigeria Is Our Biggest Market - Mafikizolo

interview

Mafikizolo is a South African singing duo consisting of Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza. They are three-time winners of the South African Music Award for Group or Duo of the Year. Their compositions include songs in various South African languages such as IsiZulu,Isixhosa, English And Afrikaans. In an interview with select entertainment journalist at the Dome Abuja, the duo speak about their music, style and latest album. ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM was there for LEADERSHIP.

Your performance was electrifying tonight, is this your first time in Abuja?

This is actually our second time. Its been a while.

So how do you feel being in Nigeria today and performing at the Dome Entertainment Centre?

It feels good! We love Nigeria and we are happy that we are givenbthe opportunity to come thrill our fans. We've been to Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa. We also did Calabar carnival. We have been to many places across Nigeria because we have many artistes from Nigeria we have done collaborations with. The likes of May D, Davido , DJ SPINALL, we did something with Yemi Alade recently. We also did something new with Wizkid as well. This is home for us.

How can you describe Nigerians because you might have another impression of us anytime you are coming into the country, how are you treated?

This place is always home because the first time we came here it started from the immigration. Before we even entered the checks you hear shouts from various angles , people shouting out names , wanting to take photographs with us. Nigeria is the biggest country in Africa and we have gotten amazing response from them. We are one of the South African artistes to have introduced Nigeria young artistes to do collaborations with other south Africans artistes. Nigeria is our biggest market.

What should we be expecting from you soon?

We did a collaboration with Jah Prazer from Tanzania. We will also be shooting the musical video. After that we will be shooting the musical video we did with Wizkid. Yeah there is a couple of collaborations we did. We will be dropping like 5 videos.

You always come out very nice, so how would you describe your style?

We mix African culture with Western culture because we are trying to encourage the south African young people to wear African attires with pride by mixing the African culture with the western culture. It becomes easier for them to start picking African attires.

Do you design your outfits?

Yes I do. I have a clothing label called LL Vintage all about making people looking beautifully African.

What do you think about Nigerian Fashion?

I think it is amazing! Because whenever I look at the Nigerian fashion week, I say to myself that we still need to grow back at home because the designers here are just too amazing. I know many celebrities back home that have worn amazing designs by some Nigerian designers. I have seen the red carpets in Nigeria and how the ladies look on it and how people take African fashion to another level. So much respect.

Has collaborating with Nigerian artistes has any impact on your music, because you started quite early?

Flashback to 20years ago, our music was well known but I think collaborations takes your music to different level and different places and audience that you never had. Our collaboration with Davido opened up the Western market for us to Nigeria and the whole continent. We will continue to collaborate with different artistes from different places. Collaborations introduces us to their market and them to ours. If we work together, then we can be able to fuse different audiences to meet the yearnings of our fans.

So what should your fans in Nigeria expect from you next?

We just want to say our album is out , you guys can download it. It has got amazing features and collaboration like DJ Maphorisa, we also have Master Craft on the beat with Yemi Alade on one of the tracks. We've got Wizkid on a track, also Selina Johnson, she an acclaimed international artiste. We've got Jah Prazer from Zimbabwe, Harmonize from Tanzania .So if you want a good and a great album, check ours out. We have been nominated for 6 awards in South Africa. 'Love Portion' is almost on 10Million views now. To our fans in Nigeria continue to support us as much as you supported us when we did "Kona". We want our biggest selling market to come from Nigeria.