17 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Miguna Miguna Speaks on His Nomination as Deputy Governor

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has broken his silence on his nomination to fulfill the position of Nairobi deputy governor.

In an interview with a local TV station, Dr Miguna said that he is unaware of the nomination by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

"I have no idea what nearly everyone seems to be talking about. It's a malicious distraction," he said.

On Wednesday, Mr Miguna's lawyer Cliff Ombeta said that Mr Sonko has settled on the embattled opposition politician as his deputy, a surprise announcement that was greeted with disbelief since Mr Miguna was one of his fiercest critics in the race for the Nairobi governor's seat.

Nairobi County Deputy Communication Director Elkana Jacob shared the letter on his Facebook account but it was greeted with doubt with many City Hall sources reluctant to confirm its details.

In an interview with Hot 96 FM on Thursday morning, the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi said the signature in the viral letter was Mr Sonko's but she had not yet received the letter.

"The Constitution is clear that a deputy governor needs to be a Kenyan citizen. I would tell Miguna to first clear his issues with the Kenyan government. He is Canadian," said Speaker Elachi.

