Cameroon: West - 470 Opposition Supporters Decamped Into CPDM Party

Mbouda — Some 470 militants of the opposition political party, last 29, April, 2018, in Mbouda decamped into the ranks of the CPDM , in a reception ceremony chaired by Minister Nganou Djoumessi Emmanuel, Head of the CPDM central committee permanent delegation to the Bamboutos Division.

Welcoming the new militants, Minister Ngounou Djoumessi, expressed gratitude to the section president of Bamboutos central 1,Tchotchouo Lucas and his executive bureau for their heroic struggle to bring victory to the CPDM in Bamboutos division and the CPDM party in general come the 2018 presidential elections.

He described the action as a positive response, because one votes in an election in favor of political counts a lot. Minister Nganou then called on other party officials in the division to take advantage of the example to accelerate their campaign strategies and process to woo more militants for the CPDM party.

For his part, section president, Tchoutchouo Lucas, revealed that the action demonstrated that he and his executive were willing to move forward together with President Paul Biya to meet the challenges of an emerging Cameroon come 2035.

Speaking on behalf of the decamped militants, their representative, Kochele Tesse Tse Olivier,said after exercising their militancy in the main opposition party the Social democratic front(SDF) for many years, little or nothing positive came out from party hierarchy, as a sign of encouragement.

He said they were happy to join the ranks of the CPDM, where there is discipline. CPDM party uniforms, membership cards and party constitution and status were handed to the new militants.