Cameroon: Public Service and Administrative Reforms - New Sports Season Launched

The 2018 season of the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms officially kicked off in Yaounde on Saturday May 12, 2018.

Sports play an important role in the life of every administration. It gives an opportunity for unity and solidarity among staff. It is in this light that a sports walk was organised in Yaounde on Saturday May 12, 2018.

Organised by the Mutual Support Fund of the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms (MINFOPRA), the event brought together over 200 participants from the central services of the ministry.

The sports walk equally marked the opening of a new sports season of the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms for 2018. The event began with a keep fit exercise at the esplanade of MINFOPRA at 6:00 a.m. This was followed by a six kilometer walk along the streets of Yaounde.

The athletes wore T-shirts on which it was written "The user is the king" or "L'usager est roi" in French. After a one hour of sports exercise the athletes returned to the esplanade of MINFOPRA for another keep fit session.

The Inspector General in the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reform, Tchagadick Njilla said the event was an opportunity for the staff of MINFOPRA to get together as a family as it has always been the wish of the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reform to give them the strength they need to be able to treat files in the coming week and also to relax after one week of stress.

He said the Mutual Support Fund has as main objective to assist members when they are in need and to create conviviality among the staff.

The Head of the Discipline and Litigations Department, Rose Akwo Atem said it was good initiative as it gives an opportunity for the workers of MINFOPRA to come together as a family. "We are very happy," she said.

Some of the workers said it is a good initiative as it brings about harmony in the ministry.