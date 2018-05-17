Cameroon: Volleyball - Gala Night to Honour Lionesses

The efforts of the women's volleyball team were appreciated in a special dinner that took place in Yaounde on Tuesday May 15, 2018.

After the brilliant performance of the national women's volleyball team at the 2017 edition of the Africa women's volleyball Championship in Cameroon, it is now time to show appreciation for a job well done. It is in this light that a gala night took place in Yaounde on Tuesday May 15, 2018. The gala night was organised by the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education and the Cameroon Volleyball Federation.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt said from the exceptional performance of the Lionesses in the international scene they have become the pride of the nation, a reference at the level of Africa and the world.

Bidoung Mpkatt said they are the 2017 African champions and for that reason, the nation counts on them to work harder so as to always lift high the flag of Cameroon. He said the government of Cameroon under the leadership of the President of the Republic H.E. Paul Biya and the Prime Minister Head of Government will never cease to accompany high talented sports men and women in their haunt for medals.

Earlier, the President of FECAVOLLEY, Serge Abouem hailed government and partners for their untiring support in improving volleyball in the country. The different partners of FECAVOLLEY congratulated the players and assured them of their continuous support even as they go to the World Championship.

The event took place in the presence of some 12 members of government, the French Ambassador to Cameroon, H.E. Gilles Thibault, Roving Ambassador, H.E. Roger Milla, authorities of the Centre Region, partners of FECAVOLLEY, volleyball lovers and other invitees.

