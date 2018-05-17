17 May 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Minrex - New Apostolic Nuncio Received

By Emmanuel Kendemeh

Mgr Julio Murat presented advanced copies of his letters to credence at the Ministry of External Relations on May 16, 2018.

Relations between Cameroon and the Vatican will witness another great leap forward with the presence in the country of the new Apostolic Nuncio for Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, Mgr Julio Murat. He replaces Apostolic Nuncio Pierro Pioppo who before his departure had been dean of the diplomatic corps in Cameroon.

The Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum received the new Apostolic Nuncio who also used the occasion to present the advanced copies of his letters of credence to the minister. The audience took place in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu.

Mgr Julio Murat was born on August 18, 1961 in Karsiyaka, Turkey. Before his appointment as Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, he had served in the same position in Zambia where he was appointed on January 27, 2012 and in Malawi where he was appointed on June 6, 2012.

He was ordained priest on May 25, 1986 in the Diocese of Izmir in Turkey. Having got to the academic level of doctor in Canonic Law, Julio Murat started serving in the diplomatie world on January 1, 1994.

As a diplomate in the Holy See, he served successively in different Pontifical Diplomatic representations in Indonesia, Pakistan and Austria. He equally served in the Section in charge of Relations with States in the Secretariat of State.

