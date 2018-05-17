Namibia: Man Devastated By Flood Thanks Community

Windhoek — The 31-year-old man who tragically lost his girlfriend and three-year-old son to a flash flood that gushed into their shack at the informal settlement of Oshitenda has expressed gratitude to the public.

Nehemia Shindinge's plight at Oshitenda in Ombili informal settlement last month opened floodgates of generosity by members of the public who in the spirit of Ubuntu came out in big numbers to assist him with money, food and building material so that he could start afresh.

"I want to thank everyone who assisted me. I received a lot of assistance in the form of donations from a lot of people and the baby also received assistance mainly baby formula and clothes," he said.

The baby, Wise Pandulo Shindinge turned four weeks old on Tuesday and is doing well in the care of his paternal grandmother in Swakopmund, Shindinge said yesterday.

He spoke to New Era after the formal handover of goods including corrugated iron sheets and poles to disadvantaged people in the Moses //Garoëb Constituency yesterday.

"I cannot stay with my baby now because I do not have the means to take care of him and I am still recovering from that nightmare," he said.

He also revealed that the baby would be christened at the end of this month in Swakopmund.

Shindinge who is currently living with a cousin in Freedom Land explained that he is still finding it hard to cope with the whole ordeal.

"I can still see them very clearly," he said. "That picture is still very clear in my mind. I go to church every Sunday but that is not really helping. I really need prayers. Even today I will go for counselling later," Shindinge said.

A family member of Shindinge said they are providing him with the much-needed emotional and psychological support.

"Sometimes when he is sitting alone you can see how he puts his hands on his head, almost as if he is regretting that he could not save them (girlfriend and son). It will take time for him to recover," said his cousin.

Last month, Shindinge lost his girlfriend and son in a heavy rain that knocked out their shack, leaving nothing behind.

Shindinge initially mistook the loud bang that woke him up for a knock, only for him to realise that it was a wave of heavy rainwater that swept his partner and son away. Shindinge could only save baby Wise Pandulo who was only three days old.