Namibia: Defaulting Students Allowed to Sit for Exams

By Albertina Nakale

Windhoek — After months of anxiety among defaulting students at the University of Namibia (Unam) the university council has decided to allow them to sit for the exams which start today.

In an interview with New Era, Unam spokesperson Simon Namesho said after due consideration it was resolved that students be given until June 15 to settle outstanding fees for the first semester.

The students who had not settled their accounts could not view their portals because they were locked due to non-payment.

However, Namesho said the student portals have now been opened to allow all students access and print their timetables.

Among the affected students are those funded by the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF).

Namesho said students are advised that the examination results of those who have not made the required payments would be withheld until such time they have fulfilled their financial obligations.

He said students are further advised that no student will be allowed to write the November 2018 examinations unless their accounts have been settled "in full".

Last year Unam allowed students with outstanding fees to sit for their examinations, on condition that 50 percent of tuition fees are settled.

