Ghana: Atebubu-Amantin Set for Accelerated Development

press release

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive (MCE),Mr Edward Owusu, has outlined plans for the accelerated development of the Municipality.

Mr Owusu, who was delivering his sessional address at the First Ordinary Meeting of the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly for the year in Atebubu, recounted the various government interventions like the Free Senior High School (SHS), Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, One District One Factory and the Nation Builders' Corps from which the Municipality was benefiting, saying they had been designed to improve the well-being of the people.

On job creation, he disclosed that four out of 19 approved business proposals in the Brong Ahafo region under the 'One District One Factory' initiative would be located in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality and that it would bring along 800 potential jobs for the youth.

He disclosed that government had awarded a contract for the implementation of 'One District One Warehouse' initiative in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality and that land had been procured at Kokrompe for the project.

The MCE enumerated a number of projects, mainly boreholes and toilets,to be executed in about 25 communities under the One Million Dollars per Constituency initiative.

On education, Mr Owusu indicated that proposals had been made to turn the Kokrompe Community Day Senior High School into a Secondary-Technical institution to complement the two existing public SHSs in the Municipality both of which, he said, offered only mainstream secondary education.

With regard to the Ghana School Feeding Programme, he said, seven additional schools had been added to the programme, pushing the total number of beneficiary schools to 74 with a total enrolment of 26,780 pupils, adding that strenuous efforts were being made to get the 11 remaining schools onto the programme to ensure 100% coverage within the municipality.

Mr Owusu also touched on the planned upgrading of the Municipal Hospital, including the acquisition of an ambulance for the hospital.

He disclosed that work had been completed on street lighting in about 13 communities within the Municipality, with the main one in Atebubu about 70% complete.

The MCE told the house that the contract had been awarded on the 28 kilometer Atebubu-Seneso road at a cost of GH₵ 27,322,407.20, and that the second phase of renovation works on the Atebubu yam market would soon begin.

Mr Owusu said to consolidate the state of law and order achieved on his assumption of office about a year ago, the Assembly would soon award the contract for the construction of a police station at Fakwasi and the rehabilitation of the dilapidated Magistrate's bungalow in Atebubu.

The assembly, presided over by Mr Gariba Issah, discussed its executive committee's report and approved a draft Medium-Term Development Plan for 2018-2021.

Present at the meeting were Hon. Kofi Amoakohene, Member of Parliament for the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency and Hajia Fati Saaka, Municipal Co-ordinating Director and various Heads of Department.