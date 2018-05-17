17 May 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: One Percent of GDP for Science and Technology Research - -Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Solace Esi Amankwa and Abu Mubarik

The government will be spending one percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on science and technology research, Professor Frimpong Boateng, Minister for the Environment, Science and Technology and Innovation, has disclosed.

Professor Boateng noted that the current budget of about 0.25 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was inadequate and not even enough to pay scientists well.

He was speaking at the commissioning of the first-ever Museum of Light at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra.

The commissioning of the Museum of Light coincided with the International Day of Light which focuses on harnessing the potential of light and light-based technologies for development.

"This is what the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been saying all along since his inauguration that for us to make any headway, we have to use science and technology in our national development," he said.

Prof. Boateng also noted that nations that had progressed in the area of scientific research have devoted as much as 3.5 percent of their GDP to research.

The commissioning of the Museum of Light brought together people from academia, the world of physics, school children pursuing mostly science and the general public.

In a statement, Mr Kwame Sowu, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Museums and Monument Board, disclosed that a collection policy would soon be rolled out to help collect items from individuals.

"We have a lot of illustrious families and citizens of Ghana who would love to see their items properly stored in museums," Mr Sowu said.

He noted that sometimes many a family, alive or dead, would not have these items properly preserved and exhibited for the public while sometimes unscrupulous family members would steal some of these items and, thereby, deny the country and the citizens the opportunity to learn from some of these items.

Ghana

Government to Adopt E-Payment System As Only Mode of Payment to Cut Down Corruption

In line with global trends, Government will soon end cash payment settlements and resort to e-payment systems only in… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.