17 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Kenya Jails 5 Somalis for Illegal Entry, Sent Back Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

Five Somalia nationals have been slapped with two-year suspended jail sentences for being in Kenya illegally.

Fatuma Shukri, Nalsa Mohammed, Fhati Mohammed, Kofio Hamed and Hussein Fisal faced Kericho Resident Magistrate Elizabeth Karani.

They were arrested last Friday after the vehicle they had been travelling in was stopped at Kipsitet roadblock on Kericho-Kisumu road.

They did not have entry permits and visas.

Karani directed that the five be sent back to Busia which was their entry point to Kenya.

Their repatriation will be overseen by the Kericho OCS and the Kisumu immigration department.

Chris Tunduli, the driver of the vehicle of registration number KCG 705D, was charged separately with transporting the foreigners to an unknown destination.

Tunduli pleaded not guilty to the charge of human trafficking and was released on a cash bail of Sh20,000.

The case will be mentioned on May 25.

Somalia

Fireworks Display, 'Mortar Shelling' And Grenade Attack Usher in Ramadan in Mogadishu

Residents of Wabeeri, Howl-Wadag and Hamarweyne in the Somalia capital reported mortar shelling explosions in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.