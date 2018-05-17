Somalia: Kenya Jails 5 Somalis for Illegal Entry, Sent Back Home

Five Somalia nationals have been slapped with two-year suspended jail sentences for being in Kenya illegally.

Fatuma Shukri, Nalsa Mohammed, Fhati Mohammed, Kofio Hamed and Hussein Fisal faced Kericho Resident Magistrate Elizabeth Karani.

They were arrested last Friday after the vehicle they had been travelling in was stopped at Kipsitet roadblock on Kericho-Kisumu road.

They did not have entry permits and visas.

Karani directed that the five be sent back to Busia which was their entry point to Kenya.

Their repatriation will be overseen by the Kericho OCS and the Kisumu immigration department.

Chris Tunduli, the driver of the vehicle of registration number KCG 705D, was charged separately with transporting the foreigners to an unknown destination.

Tunduli pleaded not guilty to the charge of human trafficking and was released on a cash bail of Sh20,000.

The case will be mentioned on May 25.