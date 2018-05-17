Nigeria: Fasuyi, Others Dump PDP

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Cyril Fasuyi, has finally dumped the party.

Fasuyi, a former House of Representatives candidate and leader of the party in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, made this known to journalists at a well-attended meeting of prominent leaders and stakeholders of the party last weekend at the Olojudo's palace in Ido Ekiti.

Fasuyi led other party stalwarts like Hon. Taye, Olatunji, a Commissioner in Ekiti SUBEB, Chief Olatuyi, former state Secretary of the PDP and thousands of their teeming followers and supporters out of the party in reaction to the imposition and conduct of a carefully manipulated gubernatorial primaries which produced Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka as the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Ekiti last week. The announced their immediate resignation from the party and promised to soon make official, their next destination.

Amid cheers from thousands of supporters who attended the meeting, a resolution was passed for everybody in Fasuyi's political group to decamp en mass from the PDP. Some of the community leaders spoke glowing of Fasuyi and referred to him as a beacon of hope and leader of the community whose political steps and actions they would follow at any time.

He said he has proven to be a humble, responsible, compassionate, helpful and reliable leader who has assisted the community on several occasions. Fasuyi's group was equally miffed that the present administration has no physical presence in the town or in the entire local government in its almost four years of existence and as such opined that there was no reason why the local government should embrace continuity of poverty and a one man selfish show.