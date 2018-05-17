South Africa: North West Provincial Legislature Meets With Water and Sanitation, 17 May

North West Legislature Committee on Local Government to Meet Water and Sanitation Department over Water Tankering and Challenges in North West
Today, 17 May 2018, the North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Local Government and Human Settlement chaired by Hon. Motlalepula Rosho will hold an oversight meeting with Head of the Regional Office of the Department of Water and Sanitation, Mr. Chadwick Lobakeng and senior management over water tinkering and water challenges in Legislatures Room 2 at 13h00.
Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature