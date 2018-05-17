South Africa: MEC Mapula Mokaba-Phukwana On International Family Day 2018

press release

Statement by Honourable MEC Mapula Mokaba-Phukwana on International Family Day 2018

On this day, the 15th May we join the international community in celebrating International Family Day. We recognize the pivotal position of the family unit in society as the foundation for humanitarian values and growth. It is through the family institution that as human beings we grow and establish ourselves within communities, nations and the broader international community. Moreover, in the African tradition we are taught to live and recognize each other as family without strictly confining to blood line or family trees. We are one big family.

The International Day for Families was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in its resolution 47/237 of 20 September 1993, to be on 15 May annually. This was a response to changing social and economic structures, which have affected and still affect the structure and stability of family units in many regions of the globe.

We stress the importance of having healthy and happy relationships with one another. Families are the core of society - children are born into them and some of the most important developing years of their lives are spent within families.

This year we have planned to officially commemorate this day together with the launch of Child Protection Week starting on the 28th May 2018. Nonetheless, activities around the building and supporting of families continue all year long in all the five districts focusing on various areas of importance for families, such as but not limited to: Moral Regeneration and Balancing Work and Family, Dialogues on Issues that Cause Conflicts in Families, Equipping Foster Parents with Parenting Skills.

We would like to encourage everyone to play a meaningful role in harnessing and strengthening families. After all is said and done, it is our families that we must always find and give comfort and love.

Issued by: Limpopo Social Development