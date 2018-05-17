Nigeria: Will Restructuring Help Curb Insecurity?

opinion

As widespread insecurity caused by various killings rises across the country, some analysts believe restructuring is the best panacea to halt the negative trend, which has affected development. Amid calls for State Police and ownership of natural resources, do you agree that restructuring can help check insecurity in Nigeria successfully and ensure a conducive environment for development to thrive?

* Yes, restructuring could curb insecurity in Nigeria. It is all about having a balanced federation that serves the interest of all citizens. The current structure has not met the expectations of many Nigerians; hence restructuring would eliminate the imbalance in the current structure and reduce insecurity in the country to the barest minimum. God bless Nigeria.

- Mr. Odey Ochicha, Leadership Specialist, Abuja

* Yes, restructuring can immensely help us as a nation as long as we are all on the same page with regards to its purpose, and state leadership does not abuse the power and privileges that comes with it.

- Ms. Nkeiruka Abanna, Lagos State

* The word restructuring has been misunderstood by some people; it needs to be explained in detail for better understanding. Security is a component of restructuring. The problem is that our federation is faulty. In a true federal system, the federating units must have their own security arrangements. The federal police cannot oversee the entire country, and conducive environment for development can only be guaranteed by security. The security challenge will continue until we do the needful.

- Mr. Austine Nwanya, Solid Minerals consultant, Abuja

* Regional restructuring will curb over concentration of power in the centre. The current system allows corruption, insecurity etc to thrive. Immunity for certain public office holders makes prosecution difficult, while the Judiciary, where cases drag for several years without headway, adds to the frustration. Many high profile cases are still pending, and the ruling party is reluctant to expose loyalists.

- Mr. Dogo Stephen, Kaduna

* Yes. Stemmed wanton killings, state police, harnessed natural resources etc all aid development to thrive. Nigeria has steadily degenerated from grace to nothing due to leadership lapses, corruption, insincerity, etc. Economic growth, social equity, sustainable development, genuine restoration, leadership-building culture, active federating units, checked lootings, regionalised resource management, positive rivalry and education liberation etc, can curb insecurity. The apt time is now.

- Mr. Apeji Onesi, Lagos State

* My take is that restructuring for Nigeria is not only overdue but also inevitable. State police will address the current security challenges we are facing. Whatever flimsy excuses opponents of restructuring are giving are no longer tenable in our present economic and socio-political realities.

- Mr. Paul Jideofor, Dept. of Languages, FCT COE, Zuba, Abuja

* I do not believe that restructuring will curb insecurity in Nigeria. Insecurity is caused by bad leadership provided by our elite class. Our ruling elites are selfish people who are more interested in what will favour them. Yesterday they were singing about resources control, today they are talking about restructuring, if Nigeria is restructured, is it not the same politicians who are being prosecuted by the EFCC that will take over the leadership positions in their states and the looting will continue? What we need now is good leadership with strong institutions.

- Mr. Egbuna Nduanya, Political scientist, Enugu

* I am going to give a guarded 'yes' to the question about restructuring. If restructuring is to be carried out, everyone must be carried along, otherwise it will end in failure. First of all, we have to de-populate the class of public office holders so that funds are 'liberated' for more pertinent things. We can do this by making politics less attractive. We should also give ourselves a real, not fake people's constitution. God bless our country!

- Mr. E. Iheanyi Chukwudi, B.A.R., Apo, Abuja

* Yes, it will effectively check insecurity. Nigeria's history is blighted by inability to design and deliver great policies and accountability. Our elites are gifted in the art of capture and recapture of power but not in the art of building and sustaining a virile society. Some corrupt elitist looters have opted to fuel our security crises to steal huge chunks of public funds, irrespective of the unfortunate repercussions of such disasters. Genuine restructuring will liberate us. God bless Nigeria.

- Miss Apeji Patience Eneyeme, Badagry, Lagos State

* Restructuring Nigeria will curb injustice and balance all existing insecurity. Restructuring is like equity and equality, you give those that need what and balance those that want that. If that is done, automatically injustice will be taken care of and insecurity handled.

- Mr. Mark Ushie, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja

* I am not against restructuring of Nigeria with what is happening now but what Nigeria needs today is good leaders that will move the country forward. Restructuring Nigeria with the same never-do-well leaders in governance will still have the same problems. The solution is for Nigeria to elect credible people in leadership positions. Come 2019 general election, let us get it right.

- Mr. Gordon Chika Nnorom, Public Commentator, Umukabia, Abia State

* Psychologically it will because the populace will now rethink on the way forward, with absolute trust in guarding their territory, effective monitoring, evaluation, and ability to put laws to in place to tackle insecurity. It will also boost security formation, good policing, ease decision-making, relying on individual effort with best practices in taking proactive steps. This is because they are directly involved in protecting their environment and have the political will to address the situation.

- Mr. Michael Adedotun Oke, Founder Michael Adedotun Oke Foundation, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

* The problem of insecurity in our country today is that it is being managed with little supervision. Those who do all things to please their master also aid insecurity, but it will not be so after restructuring as each would manage and control its security process without depending on the centre. There are a lot of benefits to enjoy in restructuring where only the parasites are afraid.

- Hon. Babale Maiungwa, U/Romi, Kaduna

* Surely restructuring can help curb insurgency in Nigeria. Stronger regions and states will have greater control over their security apparatus and the use of state police will spur higher monitoring of trouble spots and flashpoints around the country. Restructuring is long overdue.

- Mr. Olumuyiwa Olorunsomo, Lagos State

* Restructuring can create greater security challenges for the federating units, due to ethnic and religious diversity, especially among the minority tribes. A civilian JTF type of setup to work side by side the federal security agencies, within their local environments would help. They should be trained in self-defence and intelligence gathering to help the security agents through the knowledge of their local terrain. With current political happenings, State or regional police will be abused and used for tribal or religious agendas.

- Mr. Buga Dunj, Jos, Plateau State

THE FEEDBACK

Yes, it will: 10

No, it won't: 1

Others: 4

Radical tip: Long overdue!

Total no of respondents: 15

Male: 13

Female: 2

Highest location: Abuja (6)

