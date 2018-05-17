Angola: Culture Minister Defends Respect for Moral Values

Luanda — The transmission of moral values needs to start in the family, since it is in the beginning of the socialization process of children that families must instil in them the knowledge and respect for moral standards and national symbols, defended Tuesday the Culture minister, Carolina Cerqueira.

The minister said so while addressing the 21st Session of the Family National Council, adding that the troubled times caused by the social and economic crisis that hits the country has brought about major disregard for moral rules.

However the official added that the current tough period, in which the social problems have increased, jeopardizes the common target of dignifying the human being and improve the living conditions of Angolans.

To Carolina Cerqueira, the values in crisis are relating to the lack of care, social solidarity and respect for others, and which have been underestimated by different people in an effort to promote selfishness.

According to the official, a social problem of huge dimension that has prompted the lack of moral values and seriously harms the social coexistence, is the dissemination of so-called churches or religious denominations that have emerged allegedly to contribute to the social harmony, however many of them are in fact a mask to promote illegal and immoral enrichment of false prophets, who are sponsors of private initiatives for personal gains under the guise of religious institution.