17 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ende Expands Power Grid to the Outskirts of Soyo

Soyo — Some of the outskirts districts of the city of Soyo, northern Zaire province, will benefit from electricity in the coming days, as part of the expansion of the distribution network of the National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE) in the region.

According to the company provincial director, Masale Paulo, in statements Wednesday to the press at the end of a meeting with Chieftains, the work consists in the installation of the low voltage network and of energy transformation stations (PTE). For the director, at present, the city of Soyo has a production of 60 Megawatts of electric power, but a considerable part of this product is not consumed due to lack of transformation stations in the peripheral neighborhoods, and degradation of the low voltage network. The National Electricity Distribution Company in the municipality of Soyo controls about 7 thousand consumers.

The city of Soyo has a population estimated at 208.497 inhabitants

